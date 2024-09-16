Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Jury Duty Scams

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging residents to be on high alert due to a recent rise in scam attempts targeting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails. These scammers are impersonating WCSO deputies and falsely claiming that recipients have missed jury duty and now face warrants or legal consequences. To avoid “arrest,” the scammers demand immediate payment of fines, bail, or fees.

Important Reminder: The WCSO will never request payment over the phone, through text messages, or via email. If you receive such a call or message, please hang up immediately and report it to the Sheriff’s Office.

In recent cases, some victims have even received official-looking documents, complete with the familiar logos and fabricated case numbers, in an effort to make the threats appear legitimate. See the attached photos of recent fraudulent documents used in these scams to better understand the methods employed by these criminals.

Photos: WCSO 1 of 3

The WCSO has observed a significant rise in fraud, scams, and other related crimes over the past few years. In 2023, the Sheriff’s Office recorded a 21% increase in fraud-related incidents compared to 2022, and the current pace in 2024 suggests that this trend will continue.

Sheriff Jeff Hughes advises all residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to avoid falling victim to these scams. “Protecting personal information and reporting any suspicious activity is crucial. By working together, we can help prevent these crimes and keep our community safe,” Hughes said.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-790-5550.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email