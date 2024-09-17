Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Disturbing Email Scams

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of a disturbing email scam circulating throughout the community. Several citizens have reported receiving threatening emails in which the sender claims to have access to their private information and demands a ransom payment in Bitcoin. The letters include home addresses and photos that appear to be taken from Google Earth.

The email uses intimidation tactics, falsely claiming the recipient has visited inappropriate websites and that their device has been compromised by malware. The sender threatens to release sensitive personal videos and information unless a ransom of $2,000 in Bitcoin is paid within 24 hours. These claims are entirely false, and the email is a scam designed to exploit and frighten recipients into complying with the demands.

We want to reassure our community that this email is not credible, and there is no evidence that any personal devices have been compromised. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this matter and advises anyone who receives such an email to take the following steps:

• Do not respond to the email or send any money.

• Do not click on any links or provide any personal information.

• Delete the email, and avoid engaging further with the sender.

If you or someone you know have already fallen victim of this or a similar scam, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-790-5550 to file a report.

Stay vigilant, Williamson County. Together, we can stop these criminals from succeeding in their malicious attempts.

