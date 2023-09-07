Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Six New Recruits Graduate From Detention Training Academy

On Friday, September 1 st, 2023, six of the newest WCSO recruits graduated from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s Detention Training Academy (D.T.A) program.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is one of only five agencies in Tennessee that conducts its own Tennessee Corrections Institute Training Academy. D.T.A. is an intensive, five-week program consisting of more than 200 hours of training designed to prepare new recruits for every aspect of the job.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades commends the graduates saying, “Congratulations. First of all, I want to thank each and every one of you for choosing to step up and into this important profession. As many of you know, it is getting a lot more difficult to find men and women who are willing to serve. We need you, and we appreciate you.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for both Detention and P.O.S.T Certified Deputies. Visit their website for more details: https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov