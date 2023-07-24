Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help in Identifying Aggravated Assault Suspect

At around 1:30 afternoon on Friday, July 24th , deputies responded to a suspected road rage incident involving a weapon on Horton Highway near Interstate 840 in Triune, TN.

The victim reported driving east on Murfreesboro Road in the area of Arno Road. The driver of a white, Ford pick-up truck, struck several traffic cones while attempting to pass them him in a construction zone.

The suspect continued to follow them on Murfreesboro Road and onto Horton Highway near Interstate 840. The victim reported as they were turning to get onto the eastbound ramp of Interstate 840, the driver of the white Ford pick-up truck allegedly fired several shots with a gun. One of the shots fired struck the victim’s vehicle.

If you stopped to check on the victim, witnessed this incident or have any additional information that would assist investigators in identifying the driver of this white, Ford Pick-Up Truck, please call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, submit a tip online at cswctn.com or contact, Detective Sergeant Stephen Shaver at 615-790-5554, extension# 3235.