Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Offers Holiday Shopping And Package Safety Tips

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season, as thieves often look for easy opportunities while shoppers are out hunting for gifts.

Tips for staying safe while shopping:

Lock your car doors every time you step away, even for a minute.

Keep valuables, handbags, and shopping bags out of sight.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Stay aware of your surroundings when walking to and from your vehicle.

Tips for protecting packages at home:

Track deliveries and bring packages inside promptly.

Send packages to a trusted neighbor, your workplace, or an Amazon/UPS/USPS pickup location if you won’t be home.

Install a doorbell camera or ensure existing cameras are working properly.

Report suspicious vehicles or anyone following delivery trucks.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that a little preparation goes a long way toward keeping the holidays merry, bright, and theft-free, and assured the community that deputies are always available to help.

