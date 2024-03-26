Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Selected to Attend FBI National Academy

Nominated by the esteemed former Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades, Lieutenant Nikki Shaver becomes the WCSO’s first female Deputy Sheriff selected to attend the revered FBI National Academy.

Lt. Shaver currently leads the agency’s Training Division and serves as the WCSO Range Master. Over the course of her 14-year law enforcement career, Lt. Shaver has amassed a wealth of skills and experience which includes serving as a longtime member of both the Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) Unit and Swift Water Rescue Team.

“In my short time working with Lt. Nikki Shaver, it is clear to see the value she brings to our Sheriff’s Office. Because of the number of requests and limited opportunities, acceptance to attend the FBI NA is only realized by a select few in the Law Enforcement community from around the world. On behalf of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, I am extremely proud of Lt. Shaver and I congratulate her on the recommendation and acceptance to participate in this renowned training.” Sheriff Hughes

The FBI National Academy convenes in Quantico, Virginia, spanning a duration of 10 weeks. Prospective attendees must be recommended for selection to attend the FBI National Academy by Alumni and by their chief of police or county sheriff. Eligibility requirements include holding a rank of lieutenant or higher and possessing a college degree. Upon selection, candidates undergo an interview and a physical assessment before attendance.

The 10-week program includes weekly physical assessments and culminates in the renowned 6.1 mile “Yellow Brick Road” test at the program’s conclusion. Moreover, participants are required to enroll in classes to fulfill the requisite number of units for graduation from the academy.

Lieutenant Shaver is a member of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Officer’s Association and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Martin Methodist College. She is set to attend Session 290 of the FBI National Academy which begins on April 1st, 2024.