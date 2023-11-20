Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Launches New Website

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of their new responsive website on November 18, 2023.

www.WilliamsonCountySheriffTN.com is a multilingual website (viewable in 10 languages) that allows residents to access information, resources, and services with keyword-searchable content available from any device with simple, flexible navigation.

Visitors can subscribe to content-specific email notifications for information such as press releases, employment opportunities, sheriff sales, public events, most wanted lists, and other important alerts and resources, including:

FAQ’s – A comprehensive database of frequently asked questions and answers regarding various services and capabilities of the Sheriff’s Office.

Citizen’s Assurance Program – A free program that consists of a daily phone call to participants and is open to any Williamson County resident who lives alone and would like to have the security of daily contact. Convenient online applications are available for submission for Members and Volunteers.

Public Records Request – Requests for Public Records are processed in accordance with the Tennessee Public Records Act. Records are available by request to Tennessee Citizens. Requests can be made using the convenient online form.

Request Traffic Enforcement – A convenient online Traffic Enforcement form is designed to allow residents of Williamson County, TN, to report directly to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office traffic problems that are occurring either in their neighborhood or in a particular part of the county.

Residential/Vacation Checks – Requests for Residential/Vacation Checks are now available online. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is glad to provide a house check service to its residents at no cost.

“We believe the new website will prove to be a huge benefit to the Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Williamson County,” said Sheriff Rhoades. “The new design will improve the efficiency of the Sheriff’s Office by reducing the number of inquiry calls handled by our office, and the easy access to applications, services, and other resources will allow us to devote more resources to the safety and security of our residents.”