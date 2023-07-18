Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Joins Operation Southern Slow Down to Reduce Speed-Related Crashes Statewide

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

The purpose of this multi-jurisdictional campaign is to increase enforcement from July 17 to July 23 to reduce speeding across the Southeast. Other participating states will include Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. During this campaign, the WCSO will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.

Since 2019, the sheriff’s office has seen an annual increase of crashes involving speeding. In 2022, WCSO worked 96 crashes where exceeding the posted speed limit, racing, or speeding too fast for conditions was a factor in the crash (7.1% of all our worked crashes).

In the first 6 months of 2023, the Sheriff’s Office worked 54 speeding crashes (over 8.7% of all crashes) and are on pace to meet and/or exceed last year’s totals.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.