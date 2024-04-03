Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Inmates Earn High School Equivalency Diplomas

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the graduation of five incarcerated individuals who successfully obtained their high school equivalency diplomas through our partnership with the South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance.

When asked his opinion of the program, Sheriff Hughes said, “Correctional education is known to have a positive influence in decreasing recidivism, but more importantly, it improves self-confidence, open doors, and changes lives. You can’t get much better than that.”

This educational Program allows adults who left high school before graduation earn their high school equivalency diploma. Participants take an initial assessment test, receive classroom instruction based on their academic needs, and complete a standardized exam called HiSet.

Program Coordinator Terrie Payne reports that nearly twenty individuals have obtained their high school equivalent diplomas while in custody in Williamson County, a number she hopes to see drastically increase in years to come.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is proud of these men and women and equally as proud to offer this opportunity as part of our inmate reentry programs and services.