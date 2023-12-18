Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

As previously announced, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors and residents can expect to see an increase in Deputies on patrol who are on the lookout for impaired, distracted, and speeding drivers. We will also be conducting a sobriety checkpoint operation on December 30th, 2023.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

Did you know the consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle?

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.