Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for the Booze It and Lose It campaign to increase impaired driving enforcement from December 13, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization to reduce impaired-driving crashes nationwide during the holiday season.

To combat drunk driving, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct increased patrols, set up sobriety checkpoints, and engage in high-visibility enforcement throughout Williamson County. Deputies will be out in full force, focusing on areas where impaired driving incidents are more likely to occur, to ensure the safety of all road users during the holiday season.

“The holiday season should be a time of celebration and joy, not tragedy,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “Our goal is to remind everyone to make responsible decisions and never drive under the influence. If you plan to drink, make sure to have a designated driver or use a rideshare service. One bad decision could have life-altering consequences for you and others on the road.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

