Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Court Services Deputy

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a fully deputized, P.O.S.T. certified deputy to join its Court Services Division. The role includes protecting courthouses, transporting inmates, and serving warrants.

Starting pay is $32.30 per hour, with shift differential, advancement opportunities, paid training, open range days, and a uniform allowance. Beards and tattoos are allowed under policy.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply through the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office website.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email