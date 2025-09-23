Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Court Services Deputy

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a fully deputized, P.O.S.T. certified deputy to join its Court Services Division. The role includes protecting courthouses, transporting inmates, and serving warrants.
Starting pay is $32.30 per hour, with shift differential, advancement opportunities, paid training, open range days, and a uniform allowance. Beards and tattoos are allowed under policy.
Interested candidates can learn more and apply through the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office website.
Please join our FREE Newsletter