Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Announces A Sobriety Checkpoint Operation

On Friday, June 23rd, 2023, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 9 PM to 11 PM on Franklin Road between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle.

This multi-jurisdictional operation will include Brentwood and Franklin Police Departments and additional support from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Metro Nashville Police Department will also conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Franklin Pike in Davidson County during this time.

This checkpoint operation aims to promote traffic safety, deter impaired drivers and enforce impaired driving laws.

In 2022 Williamson County reported 203 alcohol-related crashes. In total, 19.2% of the fatal crashes in Williamson County were also alcohol-related.

Agencies will utilize grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for this event.