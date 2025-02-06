Williamson County Schools Warns Community of Two Potential Scams

Williamson County Schools is warning families and businesses to be on the lookout for two potential scams.

ACT Prep Scam

The first one appears to be targeting families of students who’ve registered for the ACT exam. Officials say someone claiming to represent the ACT contacted at least one WCS family and encouraged them to purchase bogus prep materials.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), these types of scams are common and the caller will often know the child’s name, address, school information and the date and location of their child’s scheduled test.

The BBB says families should always be wary of unsolicited callers and to never give financial information to a stranger for a purchase you did not initiate.

Sports Sponsorship Scam

The second scam alert is related to a company out of Texas called Elite Sports Promos. The company contacted a local business owner and offered to put his logo on promo products to “support” Summit High’s varsity football team. This company is also making the false claim that each sponsor will be announced during halftime of every varsity football game.

Schools get no support from this type of scam, and these products won’t be distributed at our schools.

“This company is not affiliated with Williamson County Schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “If you purchase these products for our schools, they will not be distributed. We do not accept unsolicited ‘gifts’ of spirit wear such as sponsored footballs, t-shirts, banners, posters, etc. These companies are violating Tennessee school fundraiser laws.”

While Summit High has been specifically named, other schools have experienced similar scams over the years.

“Our school staffs and their booster club members appreciate the support we receive from our business community and we want to make sure the business’s donations are given to the school of their choice and actually used to benefit our students,” said Golden.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.

