Williamson County Schools To Reopen Tuesday After Weeklong Closure

Williamson County Schools will return to regular start times on Tuesday, Feb. 3, following weather-related closures that began Monday, Jan. 26.

District officials said teams assessed travel conditions across the county Monday afternoon and found that warmer temperatures led to significant melting and much improved road conditions.

Bus drivers will operate with driver discretion and may adjust routes as needed. Transportation staff will notify families if any routes are altered.

School leaders also acknowledged that some families may still be without power. Parents who need additional assistance are encouraged to contact their school’s principal.

