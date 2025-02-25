Williamson County Schools Teacher Career Fair Happening March 1

Williamson County Schools is hiring! On Saturday, March 1, the district will host a Teacher Career Fair from 9 a.m. until noon at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood at 1724 Wilson Pike.

Representatives from all 52 schools will be on hand to meet with applicants. The district is hoping to hire teachers for all grade levels along with support positions like school psychologists and speech and language pathologists.

As an added incentive, Williamson County Schools is offering a $6,000 bonus for hard-to-fill positions like middle and high school math and world language teachers and a $2,000 bonus for all other positions.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for a possible interview on the day of the event.

To view a list of job vacancies, applicants can visit the district’s website at wcs.edu.

