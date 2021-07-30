Williamson County Schools Still Looking to Fill Positions

The annual Classified Job Fair was a success, but the district is still looking to fill open positions.

Williamson County Schools is looking to hire cafeteria workers, special education teaching assistants, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, bus drivers, substitute teachers and maintenance workers. As a reminder, WCS high school students may apply to work in the SACC program.

“If you’re looking to make a difference in the community, join Team WCS and be part of the future success of our highly-rated school district,” said WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries.

To see vacant positions, visit the WCS Employment page.