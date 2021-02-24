Williamson County Schools Recruitment Fair March 6

Williamson County Schools is looking for talented, passionate teachers to join the team. The best way to find your fit in the district is with the Annual WCS Recruitment Fair.

Representatives from around the district will be at the Brentwood schools complex March 6 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. talking to interested applicants. There are open positions in all teaching areas, and early contracts will be offered with a $2,000 bonus for hard-to-fill positions in the areas of math, special education, Spanish, physics and chemistry. For other applicants, a $1,000 bonus will be offered for non-hard-to-fill positions.

“Williamson County schools is a growing and high-achieving school district that provides great pay and benefits along with numerous professional development opportunities for employees to grow in their profession,” said WCS Recruiter David Harries.

The fair will take place outside, and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local safety guidelines will be followed.

To learn more about job opportunities in the district, visit the WCS Employment page or email Harries.