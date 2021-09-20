Williamson County Schools Recognized as a Top Performing District

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
WCS

Students in Williamson County Schools continue to excel as evidenced by their accomplishments on assessments in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, TCAP. The district earned a five, the highest possible composite score, in the 2020-21 Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) accountability report. The TDOE also announced 24 Reward Schools in the district, a designation that places them among the highest performing in the State.

WCS scored a five in both numeracy and literacy in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), a one to five scale that measures student growth over time. The district also earned a five in both categories in 2019, the last time TVAAS data was released. A total of 24 Williamson County schools earned individual five composite scores for their buildings, up from 19 schools in 2019. The district also ranked highest overall in achievement for grades 3-8 and for End-of-Course performance in high school.

“I’m so proud of our students, teachers and staff who worked to earn these designations,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Despite the challenges of last year, our students continued to perform at a high level, and these accomplishments are evidence of that. As we move further into the 2021-22 school year, our teachers will continue to meet students where they are in their learning and continue to help them learn and grow. We know that there is still work to do.”

The Reward School distinction is the top honor a school can earn in Tennessee. Achievement, growth, attendance, English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA), graduation rates and Ready Graduate data are all taken into account when selecting Reward Schools.

The district’s Reward Schools are listed below:

  • Bethesda Elementary
  • Brentwood High
  • Brentwood Middle
  • Clovercroft Elementary
  • College Grove Elementary
  • Crockett Elementary
  • Franklin High
  • Grassland Elementary
  • Heritage Middle
  • Hunters Bend Elementary
  • Jordan Elementary
  • Kenrose Elementary
  • Lipscomb Elementary
  • Longview Elementary
  • Nolensville Elementary
  • Oak View Elementary
  • Pearre Creek Elementary
  • Ravenwood High
  • Renaissance High
  • Sunset Middle
  • Thompson’s Station Elementary
  • Walnut Grove Elementary
  • Westwood Elementary
  • Winstead Elementary

Additional TVAAS data, including school and district scores for science, will be released at a later date.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here