Williamson County Schools Recognized as a Top Performing District

Students in Williamson County Schools continue to excel as evidenced by their accomplishments on assessments in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, TCAP. The district earned a five, the highest possible composite score, in the 2020-21 Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) accountability report. The TDOE also announced 24 Reward Schools in the district, a designation that places them among the highest performing in the State.

WCS scored a five in both numeracy and literacy in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), a one to five scale that measures student growth over time. The district also earned a five in both categories in 2019, the last time TVAAS data was released. A total of 24 Williamson County schools earned individual five composite scores for their buildings, up from 19 schools in 2019. The district also ranked highest overall in achievement for grades 3-8 and for End-of-Course performance in high school.

“I’m so proud of our students, teachers and staff who worked to earn these designations,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Despite the challenges of last year, our students continued to perform at a high level, and these accomplishments are evidence of that. As we move further into the 2021-22 school year, our teachers will continue to meet students where they are in their learning and continue to help them learn and grow. We know that there is still work to do.”

The Reward School distinction is the top honor a school can earn in Tennessee. Achievement, growth, attendance, English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA), graduation rates and Ready Graduate data are all taken into account when selecting Reward Schools.

The district’s Reward Schools are listed below:

Bethesda Elementary

Brentwood High

Brentwood Middle

Clovercroft Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Franklin High

Grassland Elementary

Heritage Middle

Hunters Bend Elementary

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Pearre Creek Elementary

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

Sunset Middle

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Winstead Elementary

Additional TVAAS data, including school and district scores for science, will be released at a later date.