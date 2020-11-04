Now hiring! Williamson County Schools needs substitute teachers at locations across the county.

Substitute teachers are an important part of the learning process, and WCS wants to find applicants who are enthusiastic about teaching and learning.

“These positions are ideal for college students who may be home over the break and need a job but want some flexibility with their work schedule,” said WCS Recruiter David Harries. “You can work when you are available. That could be twice a week, three times a week or all week. You pick.”

To learn more about substitute teaching and to apply, visit the WCS Substitute Teaching page.

For additional information or questions, contact Harries at [email protected].