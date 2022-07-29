Williamson County Schools Hiring for 2022-23 School Year

The start of the 2022-23 school year is approaching quickly, and the district is continuing to hire bus drivers, food service workers, teaching assistants and more.

Each position in the district is vital, and WCS wants those looking to make a difference in a child’s life to join the team now. There are openings in Food Services, the School Age Child Care (SACC) program, Transportation and Maintenance departments. Special education teaching assistants are also needed across the district, as well as professionals in other teaching positions.

“Working in WCS is incredibly rewarding,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vickie Hall. “It offers an opportunity to connect with the community through relationships and to make an impact in the educational experience of students.”

To see open positions and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page and click “Job Vacancies.” Email WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries with questions and for more information.

