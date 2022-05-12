Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Senior Showcase 2022

Williamson County Schools celebrated some of its most talented students in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts at the 2022 Fine Arts Senior Showcase.



Thirteen students performed at the event, narrowed down from an initial pool of 72 nominees. Students were nominated by their teachers or by winning Gold Keys in the Scholastic Art Awards. Students were also nominated if they were selected for All-State in band, choir, orchestra or theater. Event Photos Here!

“The arts have completely shifted my point of view on even the simplest things in life,” said Independence High student Makenna Staffen. “They have enabled me to come out of my shell not only as a performer but as a person.”

The following students were selected to perform at the showcase: