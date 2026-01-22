Williamson County Schools Expands Parent Academy

Williamson County Schools is expanding its popular Parent Academy with a new pilot program tailored specifically for families of pre-k, early childhood (EC) and kindergarten students.
Building on the success of Parent Academies at the high school level, WCS College Readiness Specialist Stephen Womack will partner with Fairview Elementary Counselor Whitney Chambers-Woods to offer a series of virtual sessions focused on early learning and development.
Session dates and topics are listed below.
- January 29 – Student Independence
- February 26 – Literacy and Literacy Readiness
- March 19 – Math Readiness
- April 16 – Social Skills
- May 7 – Parents as Learning Coaches and Partners
All sessions will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. and will include a 30‑minute presentation followed by a Q & A session. If the district is closed due to inclement weather, the session will be rescheduled.
While participation will not require registration, signing up will help WCS provide reminders and updates.
For more information, contact Whitney Chambers-Woods.
