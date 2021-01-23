Williamson County Schools EIC to Host Virtual Open House

Students and families interested in attending the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) will have an opportunity to learn more during a Virtual Open House.

Rising tenth through twelfth grade students are invited to attend a Zoom session January 27 at 5 p.m. This session will include information about the building, the program and how to apply. Additional links to virtual walkthroughs of the building will be provided.

Links for the Zoom session will be emailed to parents and students. For more information, visit the EIC page on the district website or email College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Director Jeremy Qualls.