Williamson County Schools Earns Top Scores on TVAAS

Williamson County Schools has earned the top score possible on all six areas of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), making the district a top-performing district in Tennessee once again.

TVAAS is a 1-to-5 scale that measures student growth year over year. The district earned a five for each of the overall, literacy, numeracy, literacy/numeracy, science and social studies composites according to the data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) .

“It’s exciting to see our students continue to grow,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This achievement speaks to the hard work of our teachers and staff as well as the strong support of our families and community.”

For more information about TVAAS, visit the TDOE website .

Source: WCS

