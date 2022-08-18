Williamson County Schools Earns All 5s on State Assessment

Williamson County Schools has earned the top score possible on all four areas of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), making the district a top-performing district in Tennessee once again.

TVAAS is a 1-to-5 scale that measures student growth year over year. The district earned a five in literacy, numeracy, science and social studies according to the data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

“Continued growth of our students is always a goal, and I’m so proud of the work of our teachers and staff in the growth of our students this past year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We will continue to work on meeting our students where they are and helping them achieve and grow this school year.”

The district looks at both achievement and growth to measure success. As the district’s achievement, as measured by the high scores in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), is improving, the district and its students are also growing each year.

For more information about TVAAS, visit the TDOE website.

