Williamson County Schools Construction Update – March 2022

With so many construction projects happening around the district, keeping track of all the improvements can be a challenge. This construction update includes information about Page High, Ravenwood High and Summit High, as well as information about new schools.

Page High

Page High is in the third phase of a project to include more classrooms, labs, offices, a cafe and kitchen, and band and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) areas.

The demolition contractor has torn down around 50 percent of the existing building. A construction job trailer has been delivered to the site, and fire alarms and fiber have been relocated to serve the auditorium. Demolition of the auxiliary gym is scheduled for Spring Break.

This is the second of two, three-story classroom and administration buildings. Phase four will include the new main gym and new locker rooms.

The projected completion date is April 2023.

Ravenwood High

The foundation block for the RHS addition is complete, and rough-in for utility installation is complete on section B. The contractor is preparing the area to pour concrete, and inspections for section B rough-ins have been scheduled.

The projected completion date of the addition is July 2022.

Trinity Elementary

Trinity Elementary’s sidewalk connector is complete. The crosswalk signs and striping have been installed, and the contractor is completing punch list items.

Summit High

The building pad for the classroom addition is complete, and footings have begun. A subcontractor will begin installing concrete masonry units at the beginning of March, and underground plumbing rough-in installation has started.

The projected completion date of this project is August 2022.

Arno Road Improvements and Pedestrian Crosswalk

The contractor has completed the crosswalk striping and pedestrian signage, and all construction items have been installed except for traffic signal poles and equipment.

The delivery date of the poles has been delayed.

The projected completion date is the winter of 2021-22.

South Area Elementary School

The purchased property is located at 1724 Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. The bid opening was held on January 26, 2022, and the low bid from Robert S. Biscan and Co. was still over the allotted budget. The increased cost shows an industry-wide trend that continues to occur on construction projects.

The Williamson County School Board approved an additional $7,200,000 to be moved from the Rural Contingency Fund to cover the remaining cost of the project.

The school’s projected completion date is July 2023.

East Area Elementary School

The purchased property is located at 6286 Cox Road near Triune and includes enough space for both a middle school and an elementary school.

Johnson & Bailey Architects (J&B) is the design architect for the elementary schools and is using the prototype design used for Creekside Elementary. The site plan was approved by the Williamson County Planning Commission on October 14, 2021. The architect is finalizing plans and has submitted them for State Fire Marshal approval.

A bid opening is scheduled for March 3, 2022.

The projected completion date of the school is July 2023.

Brentwood Middle Replacement

The two-phase project to replace and expand the capacity of BMS is being designed by J&B, and the schematic design has been finalized after coordinating with BMS administrators and staff. Plans were submitted to the City of Brentwood for Planning Commission approval at the March 7 meeting.

A WCS community meeting was held February 10 for the public to see project plans.

Demolition and construction are scheduled to begin in June 2022, and the projected completion date is July 2025.

Middle School off Split Log Road

The proposed middle school will be constructed on the same property as Jordan Elementary. Kline Swinney Associates is the architect and is finalizing the design. Construction documents should be completed by the end of 2022, and bidding will take place in early 2023.

The projected completion date of the project is July 2024.

Independence High Traffic Signal

A signal will be added at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Declaration Way.

The Town of Thompson’s Station will be responsible for maintenance and take control of the signal and equipment once fully operational. Bids were opened on October 21, 2021, and the contract was awarded to S&W Contracting.

The district is still waiting for signal poles to be delivered. The signal is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Alternative Learning Center (ALC)/Juvenile Complex

Williamson County Government selected Oversite Construction to serve as their owner’s representative and Gresham Smith as the design lead. The schematic design phase of the project has begun, and initial meetings between the designer and ALC stakeholders have taken place.

The Williamson County Commission was briefed on the overall justice complex project, of which the ALC is one part of, on September 13, 2021. Programming meetings were held on November 17 and 18, and a visioning session was held on January 20, 2022.

No projected bid date has been announced.

Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike Signal

Bids were opened April 30, 2021, and the contract was awarded. Signal poles have been delivered, but other equipment has not.

The contractor began staking the project limits and will begin constructing the turn lane at the beginning of March. The projected completion date is May 2022.

