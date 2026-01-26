Williamson County Schools Closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, Thursday, Jan. 29

Williamson County Schools will remain closed for two days as dangerously cold temperatures, widespread power outages, and hazardous road conditions continue across the county.

District officials announced there will be no school on Wednesday, January 28, and Thursday, January 29, 2026. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed. This marks the third and fourth snow days of the school year, with ten built into the district calendar.

Twelve-month employees are instructed to follow snow day protocol, with those able to work remotely doing so with supervisor approval.

Several school buildings experienced power outages during the ice event, and officials said campuses will need to be assessed for building safety, including food safety in cafeterias, before students can return.

Williamson County EMA is encouraging anyone still without power as evening approaches to stay with friends or family or find a hotel until service is restored. Two shelters are open at Fairview High School and Franklin High School. Questions about shelters can be directed to 629-235-6480, and transportation assistance may be available for those unable to travel safely on their own.

Officials urge residents to use caution and avoid unnecessary travel while conditions remain unsafe.

