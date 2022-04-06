Williamson County Schools Celebrating National Library Week

WCS libraries are the heart of their schools, and National Library Week is a time to recognize the importance of libraries and the impact they have on students.

“In addition to helping with the technology needed to prepare students, librarians are the champions of reading and literacy,” said Ravenwood High media specialist Tiffany Tucker. “We are proud to match students with books that will help them build empathy while also improving scores on standardized tests like the ACT, SAT and TCAP.”

The week of April 4, schools around the county will be hosting fun activities, including reading challenges, library trivia and more.

For more information about celebrations happening around the district, reach out to your student’s school.

Take a look at the video below to see students across the district share what they love most about their school library.

