Williamson County Schools Celebrates Their Bus Drivers

Williamson County Schools bus drivers play an important role in the school day, and the district celebrated them with an appreciation luncheon May 18. More Photos!

Bus drivers and attendants gathered for the festivities at the WCS bus garage, which was decorated with a rodeo theme.

“Our drivers and attendants are so very important to the district,” said WCS Assistant Director of Transportation Barbara Jean Williams. “They play such a large part in our students’ lives. As the first school employee the students see every day, they can have a huge impact.”

The district currently has 213 drivers and 45 attendants and is always looking for more people to join the team. If you’re interested in being a vital part of the school district, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

“We receive so many compliments from parents telling us our drivers are amazing,” Williams said. “We can’t thank them enough. This celebration is just a small expression of gratitude for what they do every day.”

