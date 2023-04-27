Williamson County Schools Celebrates Shining Apple Volunteers

Williamson County Schools thanked its top volunteers for their dedication and service to the district at the 27th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony on April 25, 2023. See photos here!
Each of the district’s 50 schools, plus the Alternative Learning Center, selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.
“This is one of my favorite events throughout the year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without our volunteers. We can’t thank them enough.”
Elementary Schools
- Emily Dunbar, Allendale Elementary
- Erin Mitchell, Bethesda Elementary
- Tiffany Woodard, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Nattalie Sexton, Clovercroft Elementary
- Sally and Michael Beinke with Magnolia Farms, College Grove Elementary
- Melissa Anzalone, Creekside Elementary
- Sarah Allan, Crockett Elementary
- Melissa LaPrad, Edmondson Elementary
- Jennifer Reynolds, Fairview Elementary
- Raney Cronin, Grassland Elementary
- Jennifer Ladd, Heritage Elementary
- Maddie Burns, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Meredeth Robison, Jordan Elementary
- Ashley Wood, Kenrose Elementary
- Dorothy Smith, Lipscomb Elementary
- Allyson Small, Longview Elementary
- Karen Edwards, Mill Creek Elementary
- Nic Teasley, Nolensville Elementary
- Jill Coulter, Oak View Elementary
- Claire Reeves, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Julie Gilder, Scales Elementary
- Lynda Dargis, Sunset Elementary
- Megan Clayton, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Bernadette Patton, Trinity Elementary
- Amy Everhart, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Junae Ficken, Westwood Elementary
- Laura Severn, Winstead Elementary
Middle Schools
- Diana Landa, Brentwood Middle
- Candace Cockrell, Fairview Middle
- Tamara Horne, Grassland Middle
- Jocelyn DiRienzo, Heritage Middle
- Ashley Biggert, Hillsboro K-8
- Danyelle McReynolds, Legacy Middle
- Christel Uhde, Mill Creek Middle
- Jenny White, Page Middle
- Ashley Fankhauser, Spring Station Middle
- Barbara Rotnofsky, Sunset Middle
- Tawny King, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Marla Occhino, Woodland Middle
High Schools
- Diana Landa, Brentwood High
- Melissa Sledge, Centennial High
- Tom Cartwright with Keller Williams Realty, Fairview High
- Kristen Melichar, Franklin High
- Stephanie Manis, Independence High
- Lisa Rickert, Nolensville High
- Kim Cannon, Page High
- Kris Helou, Ravenwood High
- Valerie Wilson, Renaissance High
- Seth Harvey with Lawn Barbers, Summit High
- Panda Vegas and Shaina Johnson with Culver’s of Franklin, Vanguard Virtual High
- Ashley Fox with Rolling Hills Community Church, Alternative Learning Center