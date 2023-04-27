Williamson County Schools Celebrates Shining Apple Volunteers

Williamson County Schools thanked its top volunteers for their dedication and service to the district at the 27th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony on April 25, 2023. See photos here!

Each of the district’s 50 schools, plus the Alternative Learning Center, selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.

“This is one of my favorite events throughout the year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without our volunteers. We can’t thank them enough.”