Williamson County Schools Celebrates its First-Ever Scholarship Bowler

Student-athlete Leia Miller, of Franklin High School, has verbally committed to Midland University to continue her bowling career.

Midland is an NAIA school in Nebraska and will host Williamson County’s first-ever college bowler. On Thursday, February 3rd she will be having her official scholarship signing. This is a milestone for Miller, Franklin High School and Williamson County as a whole.

There will be two opportunities to celebrate Leia’s accomplishments on February 3rd:

Franklin High School at 12pm (810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin)

Franklin Lanes at 5:15pm (1200 Lakeview Drive, Franklin)