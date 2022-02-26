Williamson County Schools Career Fair Coming March 5

Williamson County Schools is hoping to hire teachers on the spot at its upcoming District-Wide Career Fair on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Ravenwood High in Brentwood. Representatives from every school will be on hand to interview and potentially offer contracts to interested applicants. Hiring bonuses will also be offered for hard-to-fill positions, including secondary math and science teachers, world language teachers and special education positions.

“One of the best things I love about working in Williamson County is how we teach to the whole child,” said Edmondson Elementary teacher Elaina Gallas. “Our county strives for excellence in academics, the arts and athletics. By prioritizing and balancing the social, emotional and academic needs of our students, they can get the best well-rounded education that will help them grow and be successful long after they leave our school system.”

Those intending to apply should bring their résumés and dress professionally. For information about the fair, contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries. To view open positions and apply, visit the WCS Careers page.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS