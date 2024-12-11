Williamson County Schools Breaks Ground on New Innovation Hub



December 3 marked the beginning of a new era for Williamson County Schools (WCS) as the district broke ground on a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub in Franklin. This cutting-edge facility, made possible by a $15.5 million Innovative Schools grant from the State, plans to offer an exciting array of new programming to WCS high school students.

Slated to open in fall 2026, the Innovation Hub will offer a variety of programs designed to prepare students for careers in high-demand fields, bridging industry partnerships with real-world experience. Some of the programs will include Aviation Flight, Heavy Machine Technology, Electrical Power Generation, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Fire Management.

“We are opening doors for our students with the work they do in our College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) programs,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This Innovation Hub is the next step our community needs to go beyond what we’ve already established with our Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center.”

The Innovation Hub will be located at 104 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN, on the site of the former Animal Control building, adjacent to the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) in the Franklin High Annex building. The EIC will continue to serve as the hub for entrepreneurship, while the new facility will house students from all WCS high schools and offer College, Career, and Technical Education (CCTE) programs not currently available in any of the schools.

The Innovation Hub represents a significant investment in the future of Williamson County students, equipping them with the resources and support needed to excel in a rapidly changing world. With the backing of the community and local businesses, WCS is well-positioned to lead the way in innovative education.

“This project will change the trajectory of students for years to come,” said WCS CCTE Executive Director Dr. Jeremy Qualls. “We will arm our students with the most powerful tools to be successful in the future and develop tomorrow’s workforce.”

