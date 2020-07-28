Williamson County Schools 2020-2021 Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2020-21 school year with a half-day on August 7.

Start and end times will remain the same as last year and apply to students whether they are learning on-campus or remotely. The daily schedule for students enrolled in the WCS Online Program may vary slightly based on grade level and course selection.

Late Start Day times are also listed below. Elementary schools will not participate in Late Start Days. The Late Start Days are listed on the WCS website. The district calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.