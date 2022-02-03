Schools Closed February 4 Due to Threat of Ice and Freezing Rain

School Closures for February 4, 2022

Williamson County Schools

Message from WCS:

We have been monitoring the forecast of ice that is predicted for our area overnight. Based on the expectations of hazardous travel conditions across Williamson County, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Friday, February 4, 2022. All school campuses will be closed. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

All school events are cancelled after 7 this evening and all day tomorrow.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses will be closed. Twelve month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.



This will be our fourth inclement weather day. We have 10 built into our calendar.

Franklin Special School District

Message from FSSD:

FSSD schools, district offices and the MAC program will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 4, due to the threat of ice and freezing rain in the morning. Because the probability of ice in our area has been forecast in the early morning hours, the district will close tomorrow out of an abundance of caution, knowing that even a hint of ice on the roadway could be extremely dangerous for bus and car travel.