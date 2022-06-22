Williamson County School Board Votes to Extend Superintendent Golden’s Contract

The Williamson County School Board voted 9-1 to extend Superintendent Jason Golden’s contract at its June 20 meeting.

The contract, which was set to end in June 2025, will now continue until June 16, 2026, for the State-allowed maximum of four years.

“I just want to say congratulations to Mr. Golden,” said WCS School Board Chair Nancy Garrett. “During the last two years, we’ve spent a lot of time talking about difficult topics. I feel like he’s always led with integrity and set a good example.”

Golden says he is looking forward to continuing his work with Board members, district leaders and educators.

“I very much appreciate the Board’s commitment to us and our efforts,” said Golden. “We lead out of love. Having that support from the Board is so important.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS