Williamson County School Board Approves Temporary Mask Requirement

By
Williamson Source
-

The Williamson County Board of Education met in a special session last night and approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at the elementary grade levels inside all buildings and on buses beginning Thursday, August 12, 2021. The requirement will end on Tuesday, September 21 at 11:59 p.m.

Teachers who are distanced six feet or more may remove their masks.

Masks continue to be strongly recommended for middle and high school students.

For more information on the district’s Health and Wellness Guidelines and other information, visit the Health and Wellness page of the district’s website. Additionally, the mask opt-out form will be available on the Health and Wellness page of the WCS website at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11.

