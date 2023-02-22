Williamson County School Board Approves New Elementary School Names

The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the names Arrington Elementary School and Amanda H. North Elementary School for the new schools on Cox Road and Wilkes Lane, respectively.

The new elementary schools are scheduled to open for the 2023-24 school year. Amanda Fuller is the principal of Arrington Elementary, and Jill Justus is the principal of Amanda H. North Elementary School.

Both elementary schools have websites that will be updated in the coming months with more information for incoming families and their students. Visit the Arrington Elementary and Amanda H. North Elementary websites to see messages from the principals, school name history and more.

For more information about the ongoing construction process, visit the WCS Facilities and Construction page.

