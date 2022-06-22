Williamson County School Board Approves 2022-23 Late Start, Early Release Days

Late Start Days will continue for middle and high school students during the 2022-23 school year. New to elementary schools, however, are Early Release Days.

At its June 20 meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved 27 Late Start Days and 11 Early Release Days. On Late Start Days, most of which take place on a Monday, middle and high school students will begin the school day 45 minutes later than usual.

The middle and high school Late Start Days for the 2022-23 school year are listed below:

August 15, 22 and 29

September 6, 12, 19 and 26

October 3, 17, 24 and 31

November 7, 14 and 28

December 5

January 9, 17, 23 and 30

February 6, 13 and 27

March 6, 20 and 27

April 3 and 10

Early Release Days for elementary students will take place on a Wednesday. On these days, which are listed below, elementary students will be released 112 minutes early. For more information about Early Release Days and what families can expect, watch this month’s Superintendent’s Report.

August 24

September 7 and 21

October 26

November 9 and 30

January 11 and 25

February 8

March 8 and 29

For more information about Late Start and Early Release days, visit the WCS Calendar page.

