Changes to Williamson County’s Mattress Recycling Program in Effect Now

Beginning April 1, 2024 – Williamson County Solid Waste will no longer be accepting mattresses or box springs with trash disposal for free at any of the Williamson County Convenience Centers or the Landfill. The Solid Waste Regional Planning Board approved for Williamson County Solid Waste to no longer accept mattresses and box springs in an effort to preserve and extend the lifespan of the local landfill.

Through a partnership with Spring Back Mattress Recycling, Williamson County residents can bring their mattresses and box springs for recycling to the Nolensville, Grassland and Landfill convenience centers only. The cost to recycle a mattress or box spring is $20 per item. Credit or debit cards will be accepted for payment to Spring Back Mattress Recycling; no cash will be accepted.

This change also applies to commercial loads coming to the Williamson County Landfill. Effective April 1st, commercial haulers will be expected to separate mattresses and box springs from their load. Haulers can recycle mattresses and box springs at the Landfill Convenience Center and should plan to pay the $20 disposal fee per item via credit or debit for any mattress or box spring in the load.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation to extend the Williamson County Landfill’s lifespan”, said Williamson County Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen. “Mattresses take up space, are slow to break down, and emit harmful gases as they decompose. There are substantial environmental and economic benefits to recycling mattresses, especially when landfill avoidance costs are taken into consideration.”

Spring Back Mattress Recycling is a social enterprise serving Middle TN communities and beyond. In the organization’s first 10 years it has recycled over 500,000 mattresses and box springs, keeping tens of millions of pounds of waste out of landfills.

Additionally, Spring Back has helped countless homeless men with on-the-job vocational training and life skills mentoring. Transitioning these men back to a productive part of our society and their families is the mission driven purpose of the organization.

“Please bring us your old mattresses or keep us in mind when you purchase a new one”, said Spring Back Chief Operations Officer Ryan Tiano. “Your support is having a massive impact on the community you live in.”

Spring Back Recycling’s mission is “Breaking down mattresses and building up lives”.

Residents can visit https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/2090/Spring-Back-Mattress-Recycling to learn more about the Spring Back mattress recycling program in Williamson County.

Mattress Recycling Locations for Williamson County Residents Only:

Nolensville Convenience Center

1525 Owen Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

1495 Sneed Road, Franklin, TN 37069

5750 Pinewood Road, Franklin, TN 37064

$20 per mattress and $20 per box spring

Credit or Debit Cards only; No cash accepted

Center Hours:

Mondays – Fridays: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mattress Recycling Locations for Williamson County Commercial Haulers:

Landfill Convenience Center

5750 Pinewood Road, Franklin, TN 37064

$20 per mattress and $20 per box spring

Credit or Debit Cards only; No cash accepted