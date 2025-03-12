Williamson County’s Annual Hazardous Waste Collection Set For May 4

The annual Household Hazardous Waste collection in Williamson County will be on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN. Any Tennessee resident is welcome to attend this state-sponsored collection event! For a list of acceptable HHW items, visit here.

Please remember that NO BOPAE (batteries, oil, oil-based paint, antifreeze, electronics) waste will be accepted at the May 3th HHW collection event. Williamson County residents can dispose of their BOPAE waste year-round at City of Franklin’s Sanitation and Environmental Services collection.

Learn more about the year-round BOPAE drop-off by visiting here. For more information about the annual HHW collection event, visit here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email