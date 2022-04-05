Williamson County Rescue Squads Respond to Hillsboro School for Possible Structure Fire

At about 3:30 on April 5th, the fire alarm at Hillsboro School in Williamson

County was activated. All occupants of the school were evacuated immediately. Upon

investigation by school officials, smoke in the kitchen was discovered. At that time, the event was upgraded to a structure fire to ensure that all necessary units were en route in case of a fire.

Thankfully no fire was found. A technician was on scene completing work on one of the ovens which caused smoke to release, setting off the alarms. Units on the scene completed an investigation of the kitchen to ensure that the problem was resolved.

Fairview Fire, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County EMA, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well to assist. Williamson County Rescue Squad thanks the Administration and staff of Hillsboro School for ensuring that the students were evacuated safely and efficiently.