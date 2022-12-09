Williamson County Rescue Squad to Host Push-in Ceremony for Tanker 21 in Leiper’s Fork

The Williamson County Rescue Squad took delivery of two Pierce Freightliner

Tankers in November. These tankers update the current All Volunteer Williamson County Rescue Squad fleet at Stations 21in Leiper’s Fork and 23 in Thompson’s Station.

The community is invited to join the firefighters of the Williamson County Rescue Squad on

Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 AM at 5404 Pinewood Road at Station 21 for a push-in

ceremony. *This event was originally scheduled for December 10th but has been moved to coincide with the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade, which was re-scheduled for December 17.

What is a push-in ceremony?

A push-in ceremony is a firefighter tradition to inaugurate a new apparatus. The

tradition recalls the days before motorized fire apparatus, when garaging a hand-drawn hose cart or a horse-drawn steam engine in the firehouse required a hands-on approach. Join us to help push in the new Tanker to the apparatus bay! Light snacks and apparatus tours will be available after the ceremony!

After the push-in ceremony, head to the Leiper’s Fork parade, which begins at 2pm! Get more information on that here.