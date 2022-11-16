Williamson County Rescue Squad Receives Two New Tankers

Two Pierce Freightliner Tankers were delivered to the Williamson County Rescue Squad. The new tankers are stationed at Leiper’s Fork/Hillsboro Station 21 and Thompson’s Station 23. These tankers update the current All Volunteer Williamson County Rescue Squad fleet.

“We are always thankful for our partners in Public Safety, in their continued support for our mission in life safety and property conservation” stated Chief Bob Galoppi in response to the delivery of the new tankers.

The community is invited to Station 23, located at 1515 Thompson’s Station Road West, on Saturday, November 19th at 10:30AM for a push-in ceremony. A push-in ceremony is a

firefighter tradition to inaugurate a new apparatus. The tradition recalls the days before

motorized fire apparatus, when garaging a hand-drawn hose cart or a horse-drawn steam engine in the firehouse required a hands-on approach.

If weather permits, the community will also be invited to help wash the new tanker before pushing it into the apparatus bay!

Light snacks and apparatus tours will be available after the ceremony.