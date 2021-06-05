Williamson County Rescue Squad Hosts Open House at Station 24

Today, Saturday, June 5, the Williamson County Rescue Squad is hosting an open house at Station 24, located at 2646 Goose Creek Bypass.

The open house takes place from 11 am – 3 pm and the public is welcome to visit the station.

Throughout the open house, events taking place include hose spraying for kids and adults, helicopters, extrication demonstrations, truck tours, hamburgers & hot dogs, and meet firefighters of the Williamson County Rescue Squad.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad plays an important role in our community. They are responsible for Fire, EMS, and Rescue response for central and western rural Williamson County outside the city limits of Franklin, Brentwood, Fairview, and Spring Hill.

They are also the primary fire department for the Town of Thompson’s Station, where their coverage area accounts for approximately 352 square miles. The Williamson County Rescue Squad provides primary and secondary rescue services to all of rural Williamson County through automatic mutual aid agreements in addition to providing automatic mutual aid to the City of Fairview Fire Department for all Structural Fire Assignments. The Williamson County Rescue Squad also provides mutual aid to Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, Columbia & Maury County, Spring Hill, and other surrounding counties Fire Departments as requested.

Williamson County Rescue Squad is currently seeking volunteers, if you are interested in becoming part of the team, complete the volunteer form here.