Williamson County Rescue Squad Called to Collapsed Barn

Thursday, Feb 18, at 6:55 AM this morning, the Williamson County Rescue Squad was dispatched to a citizen assist call on South Berrys Chapel Road.

A roof collapsed on four horses in portable stalls. The caller was unsure of how long the horses had been trapped and was unable to get the horses out of the structure. Due to the type of collapse, Franklin Fire was dispatched for mutual aid with structural collapse equipment.

Williamson County Animal Control and the Tennessee Equine Hospital were also dispatched to assist with the care for the animals. Franklin Fire deployed their drone to get a 360 degree view of the collapse so that crews could operate safely. All four horses were removed from the structure by 10:49 AM. One horse suffered minor injuries and the other three were unharmed.

Responding units included:

WCRS Assistant Chiefs Bob Galloppi and Bill Almon, Captain Tim Hood, Brush 14, Squad 24, and Engine 14, Franklin Chief Johnson, Battalion Chief, Rescue 2, Rescue 5, Ladder 5, Williamson County EMS, Box 94 Support, Williamson County Emergency Management, Williamson County Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital Dr. Nathanial Wright, DVM, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.