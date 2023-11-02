Williamson County Recycling Roundup Happening Next Weekend

Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is hosting a recycling roundup event where residents may drop off certain household items to be recycled, free of charge to help improve Tennessee’s environment and communities.

​Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 9 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Nissan Headquarters

1 Nissan Way, Franklin, Tennessee 37067

A list of acceptable items can be found here.

​No paint, hazardous materials or random plastics. We are only accepting items from personal use, no items belonging to businesses. Items not on the accepted items list above will be turned away.

For more information, visit here.