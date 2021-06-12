Williamson County Real Estate: May 2021 Monthly Stats

The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for May 2021.

May 2021 Highlights:

The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $674,774

Closings (residential, condo and land/lots): 561

Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 8

Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($1,266,250), Arrington ($901,500) & Franklin ($731,869)

Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in May:

Franklin – 209

Spring Hill – 71

Brentwood – 68