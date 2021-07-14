Williamson County Real Estate: June 2021 Monthly Stats

The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for June 2021.
June 2021 Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $710,000
- Closings (residential, condo and land/lots): 740
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 8
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Brentwood ($1,266,218), Arrington ($1,000,510) & Franklin ($766,377)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in June:
Franklin – 248
Spring Hill – 97
Brentwood – 88
